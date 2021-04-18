Elsie Mildred Conine

Obituary

NESS CITY - Elsie Mildred Conine, 100, passed away on April 14, 2021 at her son’s home in Cimarron, KS. She was born on Oct. 8, 1920 in Scott County, KS the daughter of Oscar and Emma Young.

Elsie was a housewife. She married Jack C. Conine on Aug. 23, 1941, in Garden City, KS. He died on Aug. 30, 1995.

Survivors include three sons, Jacky (Uta Lynn) Conine of Belton, MO, Ed (Janis) Conine of Dighton, KS, Ron (Pegg) Conine of Cimarron, KS; daughter, Barbara (Randy) Slagle of Ness City, KS; 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 28 great-great grandchildren, and two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack C. Conine; and a daughter, Irene Cline.

Funeral service will be on Monday, April 19, 2021, 2:30 p.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, KS. Burial in the Ness City Cemetery. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ness County Historical Society. Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.

Published on April 18, 2021