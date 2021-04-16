Tedd Sewell

Obituary

Tedd Sewell, 58, died on April 14, 2021 in Garden City, KS. He was born on June 11, 1962 in Lytton, Iowa, the son of Calvin and Ruth (Druivenga) Sewell. He married Rosa Arteaga on June 11, 1988 in Garden City, KS. Tedd graduated from Lytton, Iowa High school and moved to Garden City to work in maintenance at IBP.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Sewell; daughter, Angie Sewell of Fort Bragg, NC; son, Sam Sewell of Phoenix, AZ; four brothers, Tom Sewell of Rockford, IL, Chris Sewell of Norfork, NE, Daniel Sewell of St Louis, MO and Andy Sewell of Sioux City, Iowa; and two sisters, Julie Huisman of Des Moines, Iowa and Melissa Folk of Reedsville, PA.

Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to Tedd Sewell Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 16, 2021