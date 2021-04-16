Lois Jean Jobe

Obituary

COPELAND - Lois Jean Jobe, 83, died April 13, 2021 at Bethel Home in Montezuma, KS. She was born on Sept. 22, 1937 in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Lester and Johanna (Bruer) Hemphill. She graduated from Grant County Rural High School in 1955. In 1966, Lois married Billy Jobe and they lived in Manter, KS, later moving to Copeland, KS. During the busy harvest seasons, Lois would join Bill at the elevator and help by weighing trucks.

Lois is survived by her husband, Billy, of Copeland, KS; four children, Terri Cook of Syracuse, KS, Lynda Brickman of Colorado Springs, CO, Scott Lane of Scott City, KS, and Bryan Jobe of Kansas City; one brother, Don Calhoun of Gunnison, CO; 12 grandchildren. She also had 16 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy Schwarzer; and a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Lane.

Graveside service will be held at Copeland Cemetery on April 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. A book signing will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma, KS, on April 19, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Home or Copeland Cemetery in care of the funeral home in lieu of flowers. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published on April 16, 2021