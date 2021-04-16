Dorinda Kaye (Ellis) Fisher

Obituary

ELKHART - Dorinda Kaye (Ellis) Fisher, 57, died on April 11, 2021, Amarillo, Texas. She was the daughter of David Lonzo and Wilma Kay (Gibbons) Ellis born on Feb. 12, 1964, Elkhart, KS. She and Daniel Robert Fisher were married September 3, 2009 in Elkhart, KS.

Survivors include daughter, Kayla Espinoza of Elkhart, KS.; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, David Lane Ellis; brother, David Alan Ellis.

A memorial has been established for Yarbrough School. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Elkhart, KS 67950. Visitation will be held April 15, 2021, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Robson Funeral Home, Elkhart, KS. Funeral service will be held April 16, 2021, 2 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, Elkhart. Burial to follow at Elkhart Cemetery, Elkhart. Robson Funeral Home, Elkhart is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 16, 2021