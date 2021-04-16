Donald D. “Don” Bamberry

Obituary

TAMPA, FL - Donald D. “Don” Bamberry, 83, of Tampa, FL, died on Aug. 26, 2019, at his home, with his loving wife by his side. In 1935, Don was born as a twin to brother, Dale, with an older brother, George Keith, to a farm family in rural Labette County, KS.

At the age of 21, Don began a lifelong career as a telephone man for A.T. & T. He and Wanda J. “Suzie” Parker were married in 1957. Together they raised Jan Slinkard, Stan Bamberry and David Bamberry, making their home in Garden City, KS. All that knew him saw that A.T. & T was his work and family was his passion.

In 1995, he retired from Southwestern Bell, and for the next 12 years, the couple explored the country. They visited 49 states from the view of their 5th wheel trailer. When it became time to set down roots, they made their permanent home in Tampa, FL. Wanda, his wife of over 60 years, continues to reside in Tampa.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda J. “Suzie” Bamberry of Tampa, FL, three children, Jan Slinkard (David) of Kansas City, KS, Stan Bamberry (Lynn) of Denver, CO, David Bamberry (Natalie) of Tampa, FL, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., on April 24, 2021, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Parsons, KS. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Altamont, KS. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.

Published on April 16, 2021