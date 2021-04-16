Arlan Ray Decker

Obituary

HUGOTON - Arlan Ray Decker, 63, died on, April 12, 2021, Stevens County Hospital, Hugoton, KS. He was the son of Dale Irvin and Carolyn Sue (Cann) Decker, he was born on Feb. 10, 1958, Hugoton, KS. Arlan and Ranelle Bozarth were married in 1988 and later divorced. Arlan grew up in Hugoton, KS. and graduated from Hugoton High School. He was past owner of Southwest Irrigation and Donut Shop of Hugoton, KS.

Survivors include his son, Kolton Decker of Olathe, KS.; daughter, Tasha Medina of Hugoton, KS.; mother, Carolyn Sue Decker of Hugoton, KS.; two brothers, Alan Decker of Amarillo, Texas, Christopher DiGerolamo of Los Angeles, CA.; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial has been established for Hugoton High School Band. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, KS, 67951. Visitation will be held April 15, 2021, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton, KS. Funeral service will be held on April 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Sovereign Redeemer Church, Hugoton, KS. Cremation will take place after service and there will be no burial. Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton is in charge of arrangements.

Published on April 16, 2021