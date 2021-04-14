Sandra Romo

Obituary

Sandra Romo, 52, died April 12, 2021 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born July 4, 1968 in Parral, Mexico . She married Raul Romo on Sept. 16, 1984. Mrs. Romo came to the United States at a young age. She was the owner/licensed operator of “Over the Rainbow Daycare” for over 25 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Marcos (Olga) Romo, Lorena (Miguel) Montoya, Leticia (Arric Holmes) and Michael (Bianca Perez) Romo; 16 grandchildren; siblings Juana Garcia, Marisela Chavez, Veronica Chavez, Ana Laura Hernandez, Stephanie Chavez Ruiz, Carlos Hernandez Holguin and Arturo Holguin; father, Pablo Chavez; and mother, Rafaela Holguin

Visitation will take place 3-5 p.m. April 13, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home and 7:30 p.m. Rosary to follow at St. Mary Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held 12 p.m. April 14, 2021 also at St Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. The Family suggest memorials to the Sandra Romo Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home 412, N. Seventh St., Garden City, KS 67846

Published on April 14, 2021