Dr. Kevin John Lavelle

Obituary

Dr. Kevin John Lavelle DVM, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Garden City, KS. He was born on Sept. 24, 1970, in Tacoma, WA., the son of Dr. John P. Lavelle and Carol Ann (Caveney) Lavelle.

Kevin received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Denver and later went on to complete his Master’s in Ruminant Nutrition at Colorado State University, where he also obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Kevin worked most recently for the USDA as a Veterinary Medical Officer of Meat Inspection. In the past, he worked as a ranch hand, as a management intern and later as a superintendent at the National Western Stock Show and Horse Show, as a feedlot manager and graduate research assistant at Colorado State University, as a ruminant nutritionist, and as a consultant for Purina. He was dedicated to the agricultural community and is an asset that will surely be missed.

Kevin grew up riding hunter jumpers in San Antonio, Texas, held his Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association card and competed in bulldogging, and later was the rodeo coach at Colorado State University. Kevin was known by his friends as a trivia and history expert, and was hard-working, outgoing, and had a great memory. In return he leaves many good memories of his always opinionated (and usually inappropriate), out-going, and fun-loving personality. Kevin loved to make people smile and always enjoyed a good laugh.

He is survived by his father, Dr. John P. Lavelle (and Mary Morgan) of Amarillo, Texas; mother, Carol A. Lavelle of Seward, NE; son, Reilly Lavelle and daughter, Meghan Lavelle both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother. Brennan, Patty, William and Ethan Lavelle of Nebraska; numerous family members in Colorado and New York; and the members of his beloved friend group, “Los Guys”. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Services will be held at a later date with information posted on Kevin’s Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the “Dr. Kevin Lavelle Memorial Fund” in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 North 7th, Garden City, KS, 67846, 620-276-3219. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 14, 2021