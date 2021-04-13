Shelly Dawn Shapland

Obituary

ULYSSES - Shelly Dawn Shapland, 54 years old, died April 11, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born May 21, 1966, the daughter of Clarence and Gloria Jean (Long) Hagan.

Memorial service will be April 24, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. The service will also be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Shelly Shapland Grandkids Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 13, 2021