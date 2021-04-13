Federico Armendariz

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Federico Armendariz, age 71, died at his home on April 7, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1949 in Satevo, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Atanacio Armendariz and Dolores Fierro. He was a resident of Scott City, KS, since 2009 moving from Greeley, CO, and was retired. On Dec. 31, 1977 he married Bertha Ruiz Lozano in Cieneguilla Municipio de Satevo, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Survivors include his wife, Bertha Ruiz of Scott City, KS; one daughter, Luz Armendariz of Scott City, KS; three sons, Federico Armendariz of Aurora, CO, Ricardo Armendariz of Chihuahua, Mexico, Roberto Armendariz of Hermosillo, Mexico; one sister, Maria Armendariz of Chihuahua, Mexico; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister.

Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m. on April 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 1:55 PM. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Visitation will be from 11 a.m until 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Federico Armendariz Memorial Fund, in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS, 67871.

Published on April 13, 2021