Dorothy Mae Horton

Obituary

ELKHART - Dorothy Mae Horton, age 92, died April 6, 2021, at Morton County Senior Living Community in Elkhart, KS. She was born May 1, 1928, in Waynoka, OK, the daughter of Thomas R. Sr., and Margarett (Riley) Gillespie. At a young age, Dorothy’s family relocated to Elkhart, KS. Dorothy graduated from Elkhart High School in 1946. She married Thomas F. “Fred” Horton on Dec. 20, 1947 in Elkhart. Dorothy worked with her husband on the farm, driving truck and keeping books. Dorothy worked for the FSA for over 50 years, until her retirement in 2011.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Kenneth F. Horton of Elkhart, KS; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; and brother, Thomas R. Gillespie Jr.

A private family service was held at Elkhart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Whistle Stop Park in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 13, 2021