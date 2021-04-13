Betty Frier

Obituary

JOHNSON CITY - Betty Frier, died April 8, 2021, at the Stanton County Long Term Care Unit in Johnson City, KS. Betty was born to Bryan Reynolds Quattlebaum and Gladys Mae Daniels Quattlebaum in Gruver, Texas. The family moved from Texas to Morton County, Kansas, in 1931. Betty attended Antelope Valley School (Dermot) before going into high school in Hugoton, KS. Betty graduated in 1945. Betty married Frank on March 15, 1958, in Wichita, KS. Betty had 45 years in Betty’s Beauty Shop.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Gladys and Slim; brothers, Gerald and John.

Memorial service will be April 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Johnson at 2 p.m.. The service will be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. As per Aunt Betty’s wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be buried at the Stanton County Cemetery next to Frank, her husband of 45 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Stanton County Veterans Memorial, Stanton County Long Term Care Unit or the charity of your choice in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, 605 W. North St., Johnson City, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 13, 2021