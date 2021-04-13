Bettie J. Stithem

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Bettie J. Stithem, age 79, died at her home in Scott City, KS on April 7, 2021. She was born on Aug. 19, 1941 in Lane County, KS, the daughter of Henry and Bertha Karb Reifschneider. A resident of Scott City, KS since 2017 moving from Goodland, KS, she was a retired sales clerk. On Nov. 13, 1987 she married Charlie Stithem in Goodland, KS.

Survivors include her three sons, Mike Rice of Salina, KS, Steve Eaton of Scott City, KS, Shanon Rice of Brewster, KS; one daughter, Tena Tompkins of Goodland, KS; one brother, Dale Reifschneider of Florida; one sister, Cheryl Broaderway of Great Bend, KS, ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charlie Stithem, two brothers, Jim Reifschneider, Jerry Reifschneider, and one grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 17, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Scott City,KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 10:25 a.m. There will be no visitation times. Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials in Lieu of Flowers can be made to the Humane Society in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS, 67871.

Published on April 13, 2021