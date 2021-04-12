Juana Herrera

Obituary

Juana Herrera, age 89, died on April 9, 2021 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born on May 12, 1931 in Tahuilapa, El Salvador, the daughter of Ancelmo Calderon and Joaquina Herrera. She moved to the United States in 1998.

Survivors include eight children, Herman Figueroa Herrera of Tahuilapa, El Salvador, Jaime Figueroa of Tahuilapa, El Salvador, Irene Figueroa Monterosa of Garden City, KS, Mortila Figueroa of Tahulapa, El Salvador, Maura Santibanez of Los Angeles, CA, Joaquina Figueroa Martinez of San Francisco, CA, David Figuerora Herrera of San Francisco, CA, Jose Eleseo Aguilar of Tahuilapa, El Salvador; 16 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Iglesia Adventisa Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 16, 2021 at Price & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date in El Salvador. Memorials can be made to the Juana Herrera Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 12, 2021