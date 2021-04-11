Shirley Jean Ward

Obituary

LAKIN - Shirley Jean Ward, age 80, died at her home in Lakin, KS. She was born on March 27, 1941 in Pine Bluff Ark., the daughter of James Madison Williams and Hazel Marie Bell.

Shirley worked in the clerical and secretarial field all her life, retiring in 2002, from Garden City Community College. On Sept. 12, 1959, she married Troy Ward at the General Baptist Church in Broseley, MO. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2020.

Survivors include four children, Katherine (David) White of Lakin, KS, Mark R. (Elise) Ward of Lubbock, Texas, Matthew C. Ward of Lakin, KS, Rebekah L. (Chad) McCullough of Wichita, KS; two brothers, Jim Williams of Lansing, MI, Bob Williams of Holland, MO; half brother and sisters, Wilma Edgington, Hazel Alanis, Sandy Gibson, Barbara Cole, David Williams, Debbie Sutterfield, Karen Williams, all of California; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by his parents; husband; and grandparents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS, and from 3-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakin, KS, on Monday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church of Lakin, KS, with Pastor Rita Stockton presiding at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Lakin Cemetery in Lakin, KS.

Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to Garden City Community College Endowment Association to be used for the Mary Jo Learning Center of Lakin in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS. 67846.

Published on April 11, 2021