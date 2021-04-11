Bruce E. McIntyre

Obituary

Bruce E. McIntyre, 82, died Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born Nov. 21, 1938 in Avon, SD, the son of Walter and Florence (Nieuwenhuis) McIntyre.

On Oct. 12, 1957, he married Margarett E. Knouse in Scott City, KS. After living in various places, Bruce and Margarett returned to Garden City, KS, in the late 1980’s. They have lived in Garden City since. Bruce worked most of his life in the drilling business and was the owner and operator of M& W Drilling Co. He and his family also owned and operated the Continental Inn in Garden City, KS.

He was a proud member of the Patriot Guard. He loved to spend his time in the outdoors and was a big motorcycle enthusiast. He also loved RC cars, racing, traveling, fishing, model airplanes, volunteering his time helping people, especially children. Most of all, Bruce loved to attend his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include his children, Kimberly (Jose) Garcia of Garden City, KS, Kevin (Tami) McIntyre of Amarillo, Texas, and Kerri (Richard A.) Sperry of Garden City, KS; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Luella Smith of Colby, KS, Clayton McIntyre of Salt Lake City, Utah, Raeburn Drake of Fallbrook, CA, Sandra Donlon of Pueblo, CO, Marilyn Wheeler of Branson, MO, Roxie Berning of Augusta, KS, and Relda Everett of Evergreen, CO; and his sisters-in-law, Kit (Kenny) Green of Garden City, KS, and Annie Mather of Meade, KS.

Bruce is preceded in death by his wife Margarett who died on March 12, 2020. He is also preceded in death by his parents and two granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene in Garden City, KS, with Rev. Nathan Haeck officiating. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 12, 2021