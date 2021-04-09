Mildred Waldren

Obituary

TRIBUNE - Mildred Waldren, 94, died on April 4, 2021, in Girard, KS. Mildred Opal Waldren was born southeast of Arapahoe in Cheyenne County, CO, on Feb. 5, 1927, to Elias Avery Jones and Caroline Susanne (Talmon) Jones. Mildred went to Blair Business College in Colorado Springs, CO, and graduated with a business certificate in 1947. Mildred married Buford Waldren in Raton, NM, on April 4. Mildred began working in the Greeley County Register of Deeds office. She retired in September 2012 at age 85.

Mildred is survived by two sons, Vernon Waldren of Papillion, NE; and Deryl Waldren of Colby, KS. She is also survived by three grandchildren; and one step-grandchild, five great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren. Two sisters survive her, Edna Grubb of Tribune, KS, and Dorothy Hull of Inman, KS. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buford in 1998; four sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT, April 14, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT, April 15 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, KS. Funeral Services will be in Tribune, KS, on April 16. 11:30 a.m. MT, Greeley County 4-H Building, Tribune, lunch provided. 1 p.m. MT: Tribune United Methodist Church, reading of flowers/plants/donations and memorial messages; 2 p.m. MT: Tribune United Methodist Church, Celebration of Life service immediately following funeral. Greeley County Cemetery, Tribune, graveside services. Immediately following graveside services around 3:45 p.m. MT: Greeley County 4-H Building, post celebration of life, come-and go. until 6 p.m.

Services will be streamed live on April 16 on Facebook at Price & Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) and Tribune United Methodist Church page (https://www.facebook.com/Tribune-And-Towner-UMCs-106748466539612) starting at 1:55 p.m. MT. In lieu of flowers and plants, we are suggesting that memorials be designated to support Greeley County 4-H youth through the Greeley County 4-H Council for the Mildred Waldren Memorial 4-H Scholarship, P. O. Box 578, Tribune, KS 67879, or sent in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Published on April 09, 2021