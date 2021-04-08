Howard Edward Rexroat

Obituary

LAKIN - Howard Edward Rexroat, 71, died on April 6, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 16, 1949, to Everett and Dove (Rider) Rexroat in Lakin, KS. Howard grew up in Grant County on the family farm. After graduating high school he continued farming and that became his career. Howard married Colleen R. Holmes on June 3, 1977.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen; son, Caleb; daughter, Ashley; and his three grandchildren. Other survivors include two brothers, Ramon Rexroat and Keith Rexroat. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George; and his son, Aaron.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 10, 2021 at the Lakin Wesleyan Church in Lakin, KS. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will follow at the Lakin Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin, KS. The family suggests memorials given to the Lakin Wesleyan Church in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 08, 2021