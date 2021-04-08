Carolynn Ann Polk

Obituary

Carolynn Ann Polk, 83, died April 6, 2021 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born April 4, 1938 in Post, Texas, the daughter of Marvin and Jimmie (Payne) Hudman. Carolynn grew up in Post, Texas, where she attended school and graduated from Post High School in 1956. She then attended Texas Tech University. On Oct. 4, 1958, she married Travis C. Polk in Post, Texas. They lived in Post, Texas, Lubbock, Texas, and Brownfield, Texas, before moving to Garden City, KS, in 1969. They have lived in Garden City since. A homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, taking care of animals, family vacations, and traveling especially on cruises. Carolyn was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, KS, and Sigma Kappa sorority at Texas Tech University, and was very proud to be a drum majorette while in high school.

Survivors include her husband Travis C. Polk of the home; two daughters, Shelley and husband Barry Brown of Garden City, KS, and Susan and husband John Soukup of Holcomb, KS; a daughter-in-law, Marla Polk of Abilene, Texas; a sister, Norma McGrew of Midland, Texas; seven grandchildren Justin (Kara) Polk, Cayce (Kelsey) Brown, Amber Brown, Wesley (Maddie) Polk, Ryli Soukup, Kynzi Soukup, and Brody Soukup; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Brown and Rachel Bria Polk. Carolynn is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Randy Polk.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, KS, with Rev. John Harms and Rev. Randy Caddell officiating. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The family suggests memorials given to either First Southern Baptist Church of Garden City, KS, the Ragtown Gospel Theatre of Post, Texas, or Palm House of Abilene, Texas all in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 08, 2021