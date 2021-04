Linda Lou (Young) Wankum

Obituary

WICHITA - Linda Lou (Young) Wankum, age 76, passed away in Wichita on April 4, 2021. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. April 9, 2021 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler, Wichita, KS, with services immediately following at 1 p.m. also at Ascension Lutheran. Arrangements by Heritage of Andover, KS.

Published on April 07, 2021