Eugene H. Hurd

Obituary

Eugene H. Hurd, age 94, died on April 6, 2021 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on Aug. 27, 1926 in Garden City, KS, the son of John and Mary Thomas Hurd. He graduated from Garden City High School and served his country during World War II in the Army Air corps. He was married to Sonnehilda Behrens until she passed away in 1966. He later married Leona Ochs until her passing in 2001. Gene owned and operated the Phillips 66 for a number of years.

Survivors include, two sons, Phil Hurd of Salina, KS, Dan Hurd of Rozel, KS; one stepson, Mark Hawkins; two stepdaughters, Deb Hall and Lori Frame; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his two sons, Tim Hurd and Mike Hurd; one stepson, Mike Hawkins; one daughter, Shelley Hurd.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Eugene Hurd Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 07, 2021