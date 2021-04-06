Richard Scott McTague

Obituary

DIGHTON - Richard Scott McTague, 67, died on March 30, 2021 at his home in Dighton, KS. He was born on January 23, 1954 in Heidelberg, Germany the son of Norman Scott and Amelia Francis (Rutnya) McTague. Richard grew up in a military family and lived in various places growing up. He graduated high school at Hopewell, VA, and attended John Tyler Community College. He worked as a dog catcher and police officer before beginning his military career. He enlisted in the U.S Army.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie McTague; three sons, Richard Norman McTague, Patrick Thomas McTague and David Edward McTague all of Hubert, NC; step-daughter, Cally White of Dighton, KS; brother, Matthew McTague of Virginia; four sisters, Mary McTague Rogers of Ohio, Catherine McTague of Roanoke, VA, Barbie McTague Hairfield of Roanoke, VA, and Patricia McTague of Philadelphia, PA; 11 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Peter McTague and Michael Patrick McTague.

Funeral Service will be in Quantico, VA, with burial in Quantico National Veterans Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Richard McTague Memorial Fund in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 06, 2021