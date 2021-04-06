Mary Kristin Clair Parks

Obituary

ULYSSES - Mary Kristin Clair Parks, was born on July 28, 1958, to Ruth and Rees Clair of rural Bushton, KS. She died on April 5, 2021. Mary attended Bushton public schools. Mary worked as a respiratory therapy technician at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She began her music education career at Ulysses School District 214 in the fall of 1990. Mary married Edward Parks in 1980. They later divorced.

Mary is survived by her children, Kristin Galvez, Matthew Parks and Tyler Parks; three grandchildren, all of Liberal, KS; her sisters, Alicia Clair of Topeka, KS, and Carol Spencer of Warrensburg, MO; brother, Michael Clair of Bushton, KS. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Rees Clair.

A celebration of life will be April 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lane Church of God in Ulysses, KS. Graveside service will be April 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kechi Township Cemetery, 6523 N. Hillside, Park City, KS. The service will also be live streamed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be April 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Mary has requested that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of St. Catherine or Rose Lane Church of God in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 06, 2021