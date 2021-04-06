Larry Grant

Obituary

ROCKY FORD, CO - Larry Grant, of Rocky Ford, CO, passed away on March 18, 2021, 2 days after ongoing back surgery, he was 79. Larry George Grant was born in Hayden, CO, on April 9, 1941.

He grew up in Leoti, KS, where he graduated high school. He later attended Fort Hays University and Witchita Business College. Larry worked his entire life in the grain business as a commodities broker. He knew just about every farmer and elevator operator in Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. He was a skilled carpenter and a pretty good artist as well. In 1989, he moved to Rocky Ford, CO, and was a proud supporter of the Mighty Meloneers. In later life he enjoyed attending car shows in his beautifully restored 1966 Corvette, and was a member of the Southern Colorado Antique Car Club. He was an avid collector and enjoyed perusing the Antique shops and flea markets along Colorado's front range with the love of his life, Candy Geist, whom he met in 2012.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Edna Grant. He is survived by sisters, Kaye and brother in law Don Cohon, of O'Neil, NE, and Bonnie Grant, of Charlston, SC; two sons: Juel and daughter in law Teresa Grant, of Coloradp Springs, CO, and Chad Grant, also of Colorado Springs, CO; and a daughter, Renee Kortz of Garden City, KS. Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church in Manzanola, CO.

Published on April 06, 2021