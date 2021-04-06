Kathleen Elizabeth “Katie” Deal

Obituary

HOLCOMB - Kathleen Elizabeth “Katie” Deal, age 26, died on April 4, 2021 at her home in Holcomb, KS. She was born on June 17, 1994 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of Michael Deal and Heidi McGraw Henson. She was a lifetime member of the Finney County community. She was a member of the Finney County 4-H, FFA, showing cattle in both and winning numerous prizes. Katie graduated from the Holcomb High School Class of 2014.

Survivors include: mother, Heidi (Jason) Henson of Garden City, KS; step mother, Shawna Deal of Garden City, KS; four siblings , Audrey Pate of Maui, Hawaii, Sarah Deal of Roswell, NM, Jacob Henson of Holcomb, KS, Cooper Henson of Holcomb, KS; maternal grandparents, Doyle (Anita) McGraw of Garden City, KS, Beth McGraw (David Brenn) of Garden City, KS; paternal grandparents, Jan Deal of Garden City, KS, Jodie Henson of Perryton, Texas, Blaine and Linda Flaming of Perryton, Texas; nephew, Russell James Franco of Roswell, NM; two aunts, Monica McGraw of Garden City, KS, Ashlei Christiansen of Perryton, Texas; five uncles , Darrin McGraw of Garden City, KS, Troy McGraw of Garden City, KS, Jeffrey Deal of Hutchinson, KS, Jimmy Deal of Garden City, KS, Cody Flaming of Perryton, Texas, Jonathan Henson of Perryton, Texas; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Deal; and paternal grandfather, Fredrick “Fred” Deal.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons). Interment will be held at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Memorials can be made to the Katie Deal Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.

