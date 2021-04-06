Donna Jeanne Towns

Obituary

Donna Jeanne Towns, 77, of Garden City, KS, was called to her eternal home with Jesus at 5:20 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, following a long battle with dementia. Donna was born Nov. 11,1943 in Garden City, KS., to Glenn and Millicent (Finnup) Corn. She married Delmer E. Towns on Aug. 8, 1959 when they were just 15 and 17 years old.

A young married mom, she ambitiously completed her education in the evenings and finished school with her graduating class of 1961. She was primarily a homemaker and helper in Delmer’s business errands, and also worked for a short time as a cook at the Community Congregational Church daycare.

Before she lost her independence to dementia, she was a long-time member of Bible Christian Church volunteering in various activities through the years. She was a loving, supportive, and selfless wife, mom, sister, grandma, aunt, and friend who never hesitated to drop her own plans to help out wherever she was needed. She had a contagious laughter, faith, sense of humor, and love for life.

Her favorite hobbies through the years included sewing, woodwork with painting, playing bingo, yardwork, computer puzzles, taking and printing pictures of her adventures, and most of all she enjoyed taking fishing trips with the love of her life.

Donna is survived by her husband, Delmer, of 61 years; a son, Randy (Bonnie) Towns of Waynoka, OK; and a daughter, Ginger (John) Motley, of Garden City, KS; grandsons, Jody (Conni) Condo of Scotts Bluff, NE, Ralph Condo of Garden City, KS, Delmer (Amber) Towns II of Garden City, KS, and Ian (Heather) Towns of Evansville, Ind.; granddaughters, Patricia Ent of Whitehall, Ark., Tammy Condo of Garden City, KS, Lisa Pfannenstiel of WaKeeney, KS, Skye (Trevor) Clark of Kearney, NE, and Erika (Justin) Groth of Garden City, KS; 23 great-grandkids, and 10 great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Allen Towns; a sister, Millicent (Corn) Herman; and a brother, Robert Corn.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Bible Christian Church in Garden City, KS. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. The service may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The family will be at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday to visit with friends. The family suggests memorials given to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 06, 2021