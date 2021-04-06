Don Bradford Smith

Obituary

TRIBUNE - Don Bradford Smith, age 86, died on April 4, 2021. He was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Syracuse, KS, to Albert and Margaret Murphy Smith. Don was a lifelong resident of Tribune, KS. Don was a cattleman, rancher, and farmer. Don served in the United States Army, retiring with the rank of First Lieutenant in 1958. On June 26, 1954, Don married Darlene Clark in Denver, CO. She passed away on Dec. 18, 2003. On Nov. 1, 2005, Don married Jeri Farmer at the United Methodist Church in Tribune, KS.

Survivors of Don include his wife, Jeri Farmer Smith of Tribune, KS; two sons, Ran Smith of Tribune, KS, Steel Wallis of Montreal, CA; three daughters, Tracey Cardonell of Baldwin, KS, Coree Oakleaf of Sterling, CO, and Jentri Gallagher of Winnowbow, NC; one sister, Myra Hyde of Amarillo, Texas. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret; his first wife, Darlene; and two brothers, Joe Smith, and Bob Smith.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. MT, April 8, and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. MT, April 9 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, KS. Funeral Services will be at the Tribune United Methodist Church in Tribune, KS on April 10 at 10 a.m. MT, with Tom Farmer and Jeri Farmer Smith presiding. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) and Tribune United Methodist Church page (https://www.facebook.com/Tribune-And-Towner-UMCs-106748466539612) starting at 9:55 a.m. MT. Interment will be in the Greeley County Cemetery. Memorials can be given to the Greeley County Library, Greeley County Health Services, or the Tribune United Methodist Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Published on April 06, 2021