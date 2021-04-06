Darin Lynn Germann

Obituary

Darin Lynn Germann, 53, died on April 11,2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on June 14, 1966 at Dodge City, KS, the son of Ralph and Marilyn (Wade) Germann. Darin graduated from Garden City High School in 1984 and studied Business Management and Aviation Management with a minor in music at Garden City Community College. After his education he went to work for American Airlines in Asheville, NC, where the airline sent him to Dallas-Fort Worth for training in computers, customer service management and people skills. He also was trained in aircraft recovery and reconstruction, crash fire and rescue. In Asheville, he became the Station Supervisor for American Airlines and later was transferred to Nashville, Raleigh and Tampa. While in Asheville he also worked as a Press Operator for Wilson Art International. In 2011, he moved back to Garden City, KS, to be the Line Manager at Saker Aviation and in 2017 he went to work as a flooring specialist at Home Depot.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was the President of Builders Sunday School Class, Church Council and Board of Trustees. He also was a board member of Garden City Airport Advisory Board and Garden City Improvement Planning Board.

He is survived by his parents, Ralph and Marilyn Germann of Garden City, KS; three brothers, Dennis Germann of Salem, Ind., David Germann of Garden City KS, and Doug Germann of Austin, Texas; sister, Debbie Bradstreet of Goddard, KS. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

A Celebration Of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. The service will be on Garnand Funeral Home facebook page. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, FUMC Builders Sunday School Class or FUMC Bernadine Bell Choir in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 06, 2021