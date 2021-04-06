Chris Woods

Obituary

Chris Woods, 59, died April 2, 2021 at her home in Garden City, KS. She was born April 3, 1961 in Liberal, KS the daughter of Robert Riffe and Patricia (Barnes) Wesley. Chris grew up in Liberal, KS, where she attended Liberal schools. She continued to live in Liberal until 1994 when she moved to Garden City, KS. She worked most of her life as a waitress in various restaurants in Garden City. Chris enjoyed arts and crafts, spending time with her family and her dog “Tyler.”

Survivors include a daughter, Star Bayer and husband Colby Lee of Liberal, KS; her mother, Patricia Wesley of Liberal, KS; a brother, Cary Wesley of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister Marcia Clanton of Liberal, KS; and was expecting the arrival of her first grandchild. She is preceded in death by her father.

A private family service will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Chris Woods Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 06, 2021