Robert Daniel Duran

Obituary

JOHNSON CITY - Robert Daniel Duran, age 81, died March 27, 2021, in Lawrence, KS. He was born December 12, 1939, in Saunders, KS, the son of Salvador Huerta and Melba Nadean (Stringer) Duran. Bob attended at Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia, KS. Bob married Keren E. Lowman on May 20, 1962, in Lebo, KS. He founded Chem-Till Spray Company, a crop spraying business, with Jesus Tarin in 1985, and retired in 2016.

Bob is survived by his wife, Keren of Johnson City, KS; sons, Bob Duran of Roeland Park, KS, and Phil Duran of Leawood, KS; daughter, Keri Veach of Hays, KS; brother, Richard Duran of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; sisters, Anita Antony of Golden, CO, and Rosemary Wilkerson of Johnson City, KS; 11 grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on April 9, 2021, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2021, both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. Mass of Christian Burial may also be viewed live on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will follow at the Stanton County Cemetery in Johnson City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, American Heart Association or St. Bernadette Catholic Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson City, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 05, 2021