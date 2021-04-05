Johnie Mae (Hayden) Medina

Obituary

LEOTI - Johnie Mae (Hayden) Medina, 79, died on March 31, 2021 at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, KS. She was born on May 27, 1941 to Dorothy May (Pinney) and John Elmer Hayden in Hobbs, NM. She married Isabel Medina on Aug. 26, 1958, in Rocky Ford, CO. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before Isabel passed on Oct. 11, 2018.

She is survived by a son, David Medina of Ness City, KS; a daughter, Debbie Eckert of Leoti, KS; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Tyler of Ulysses, KS, and Della Tucker of St. John, KS; and a brother, Sam Hayden of Macksville, KS. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 17, 2021 at Leoti United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Leoti Cemetery. Suggested memorial contributions can be made payable to the Leoti EMS in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, KS 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published on April 05, 2021