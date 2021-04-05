Gilbert Gallegos

Obituary

DODGE CITY - Gilbert Gallegos, 33, died March 28, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born on Nov. 5, 1987 in Dodge City, KS, the son of Manuel and Beatriz (Chavez) Gallegos. Gilbert’s childhood was spent in Montezuma, KS. He attended Montezuma schools and graduating with the class of 2006. After graduation, Gilbert entered the workforce. He recently was working for MJE as a mechanic.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Alina Kay Rodriguez of Monahans, Texas; his parents, Manuel and Beatriz Gallegos of Montezumam KS; four brothers, Gerald Gallegos of Montezuma, KS; Jesus Manuel Gallegos of Franklin, TN; Lorenzo Gallegos of Dodge City, KS; and Luis Gallegos of Wichita, KS.

Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church in Dodge City, KS, on April 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on April 8, 2021 from noon to 7 p.m. A Rosary will be held following the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published on April 05, 2021