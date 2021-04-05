George Thomas Leigh

Obituary

ULYSSES - George Thomas Leigh, age 68, died on April 2, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS, after a brief illness. George was born July 23, 1952, in Ulysses, KS, to William A. (Bill) Leigh and Helen M. (Robinson) Leigh. For a few years, he served his country as a Marine, after he went to school in Minnesota to learn diesel mechanics. He married Jeannette (Fast) Leigh on June 14, 1996. He established his own company, George’s Diesel Service. He was a respected and industrious heavy equipment truck driver for 10 years before he retired in 2014.

George is survived by his wife, Jeannette of the home; his brother, Charles of Canyon, Texas; his sister, Etta Friesen of Lynden, WA; three children, Cory Craddock of Bixby, OK; Shawna Prather of Campbell, Texas; and Joseph Leigh of Hutchinson, KS; six grandchildren; one great-grandson. George was preceded in death by his parents; his older sister, Susan (Leigh) Siebert.

Memorial service will be April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Country View Baptist Church in Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gideon’s in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 05, 2021