Melva Torson Barnett

Obituary

DIGHTON - Melva Torson Barnett, 62, died on March 30, 2021 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS. She was born on Oct. 9, 1958 to Vernon and Mary Alice (Teeters) Torson. She married Steven Barnett on February 11, 1977 at Dighton, KS.

Melva graduated from Dighton High School in 1977. She started working at Lane County Long Term care right out of high school, where she devoted her time taking care of others. She then started a lawn business in 1992. During this time she continued to care for the elderly in the community. In 1999 she started working at the Lane County Health Department. She was a loyal caregiver to many community members. She was well known in the community and very outgoing. She was known by several friends as “Mama Melva”.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; son, Tod (Abby) Barnett of Brewster, KS; daughter-in-law, Veronica Kennon of Chandler, Tecas; brother, Victor (Crysta) Torson of Crookston, NE; sister, Beverly (Lester) Bockelman of Dighton, KS; four grandchildren, Hunter Barnett, Brady Barnett, Rayah Barnett and Harley Kennon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Vernon Barnett; grandson, Harrison Barnett; five brothers, Vern Torson, Jr., Marty Torson, Tony, Torson, Billie Jo Torson, and Rickey Torson; and two sisters, Mary Jane Travis and Dixie McLendon.

Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Dighton, KS. Burial will be in Dighton Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dighton Food Bank or JOY Center in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on April 01, 2021