Mallory N. Hernandez

Obituary

Mallory N. Hernandez, 34, died March 29, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born May 15, 1986 in Garden City, KS, the daughter of Mark and Terri (Harvey) Worf.

Mallory grew up in Garden City where she attended Garden City schools and graduated from Garden City High School in 2004. On July 24, 2004, she married Gabe Hernandez in Garden City, KS. They moved to Mansfield, Texas in 2011. While in Mansfield, Mallory worked at the First United Methodist Church. They moved back to Garden City in 2016. In 2017, Mallory worked as a Paraprofessional for USD #457. She graduated with Honors from Wichita State University in 2019 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and has worked as a sixth grade ELA teacher at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center.

Mallory was a member of Cornerstone Church in Garden City, KS, and also served as a CASA volunteer. She loved the Lord, loved being a mother, and her dog “Minnie.” She also loved all things “Disney”, and enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, music, puzzles, and football especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include her husband Gabe Hernandez; three children, Reese Hernandez, Alie Hernandez, and Troy Hernandez all of Garden City, KS; her parents, Mark and Terri Worf of Garden City, KS; a brother, Brandon Worf of Overland Park, KS; a grandmother, Betty Harvey of Garden City, KS; her in-laws, Diana and Robbie Meeks of Ft. Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Church in Garden City, KS. Everyone is encouraged to wear “Disney” attire and masks are optional. The service may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials given to the Mallory Hernandez Memorial Fund to be used for educational and church camp scholarships. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on April 01, 2021