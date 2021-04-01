Lowetann “Lodie” Reid

Obituary

Lowetann “Lodie” Reid, age 69, died on March 30, 2021 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born on April 10, 1952 in Monahans, Texas, the daughter of Tom Braddy and Maxine P. Hawkins. She worked as a School Bus Driver.

Survivors include, two children, Timmy Reid of Garden City, KS, Sharenaan Reid of Belleville, KS; two sisters, Connie Phillips of Florida, Vena Harris of Minneola, KS; one brother, Billy Hawkins of Joplin, KS; three grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held on April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Lowetann Reid Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St., Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on April 01, 2021