Mallory N. Hernandez

Obituary

Mallory N. Hernandez, 35, died March 29, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born May 15, 1986 in Garden City, KS,, the daughter of Mark and Terry (Harvey) Worf.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Church in Garden City, KS. Masks are optional and everyone is encouraged to wear Disney attire. A private family interment will take place at a later date. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials given to the Mallory Hernandez Memorial Fund to be used for educational and church camp scholarships. Additional funeral information will be announced by Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS.

Published on March 31, 2021