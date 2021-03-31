Aerianna Mari Green

Obituary

Aerianna Mari Green, was born sleeping, Saturday March 27, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital of Garden City, KS. Each new life... No matter how fragile or brief... Forever changes the world…Forever in our hearts. She is the first daughter of Brissa Ensastegui Moncada and Eric Green; first granddaughter of Maria Moncada and Apolinar Ensastegui and Denny and Melissa Green; great-granddaughter of Dennis and Virginia Green, Gary and Debbie McDaniel, Joe Hoffman and Kelly Collins, and niece to Jain Ensastegui, Apolinar Ensastegui Jr., Julio Ensastegui, Ryan Green and Erin Green.

A Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday April 2, 2021 at Iglesia Luterana La Resurrecion, 518 N 11th St., Garden City, KS. The family will wear white in her honor and requests all who attend do so as well. Burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Aerianna Mari Green Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh St., Garden City, KS 64846.

