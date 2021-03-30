Jeffery H. Michel

Jeffery H. Michel, 61, died March 27, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on March 18, 1960 at Garden City, KS, the son of Darrell D. and Helen (Wright) Michel. Jeff attended Garden City Community College. He worked in the family business his entire working career. He enjoyed his Saturday Poker games, pistol shooting, reading, crossword puzzles and gardening.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Michel of Garden City, KS; brother, Thomas Michel of Garden City, KS; and sister, Amy Marks of Olathe, KS. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Anthony Michel.

Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

