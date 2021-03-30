Elaine Von Schriltz

Obituary

HEALY - Elaine Von Schriltz, age 89, died on March 26, 2021. She was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Utica, KS, the daughter of Martin and Olga Anderson Siegrist. A resident of Healy, KS., since 1940 moving from Utica, KS, she was a homemaker. On Aug. 26, 1952 she married Kaye D. Von Schriltz in Healy, KS. He passed away on Feb. 22, 2017, in Scott City, KS.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Pallister of Hays, KS, three sons, Arron Von Schriltz, Eric Von Schritlz, and Kevan Von Schriltz all of Healy, KS; sister, Yvonne Jennison of Scott City, KS; four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. April 2, 2021, at the Healy United Methodist Church in Healy, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page (www.facebook.com/priceandsons) starting at 1:55 p.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Interment will be in the Healy Cemetery in Healy, KS. Memorials. in lieu of flowers, can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home; PO Box 553; Scott City, KS, 67871.

Published on March 30, 2021