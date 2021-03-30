Devyn Hawley

Obituary

Devyn Hawley, age 25, died on March 27, 2021. He was born on March 27, 1996, the son of Brent Knoll and Marilyn Hawley.

Survivors include, mother, Marilyn Hawley of Holcomb, KS; father, Brent Knoll of Garden City, KS; six siblings, Nicholas Perry of Garden City, KS, Cassidy Knoll of Garden City, KS, Matt McKenna of Garden City, KS, Stephanie Mulligan Haug of Garden City, KS, Erin Witt of Garden City, KS, Kyler Knoll of Wichita, KS; maternal grandma, Leann Hawley of Garden City, KS; step mother, Kim McKenna of Olathe, KS. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Albert Hawley; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Rosie Knoll.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., at Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS. Funeral services will be held at the First Christian Church of Garden City, KS, at 2 p.m. on April 2, 2021. Services will also be streamed live on the Price & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:55 p.m. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Devyn Hawley Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on March 30, 2021