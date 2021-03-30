Dale “Bear” Gassett

Obituary

Dale “Bear” Gassett, 68, died on March 28, 2021. He was born on Oct. 5, 1952 at Lincoln, NE, the son of Doris A. Gassett. Dale was raised by his grandparents and attended Garden City schools, after moving when he was nine years old. He was a truck driver for Finney County before moving across the country in different places. He returned to Garden City and worked many different jobs. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and socializing with his friends and family.

He is survived by his nephew, Charles and Crystal Gassett; and sister-in-law, Cecile Gassett, all of Garden City, KS. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church Of The Nazarene. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on March 30, 2021