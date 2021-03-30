Christian Marie Sharpe

Obituary

Christian Marie Sharpe, age 47, left this world and zoomed to heaven last week. Leaving behind a mom ,Kathy Sharpe; a sister, Dara Coleman, niece Ella, nephews Ethan and Easton, uncle Mark Richardson; aunt Georgia McDonald, who adored her, as well as many loving friends and cousins.

I say Zoomed because when an Angel goes back to their real home they don't waste anytime. They live their divine life with us to try to teach what each one of us should already know. Maybe that's how they get their wings?

I have had the blessing of having her in my life for 47 years. I pray I've learned something.

Welcoming her to heaven are her grandparents, Mike and Mary Richardson; a brother, Quentin; A great-grandmother, Rosa and George Holmes; Irene, Teddy, Lloyd, Perry, Opal, Vi, Melvin, Johnny, and Carl Holmes- aunties and uncle who loved her very much.

A special auntie Nancy Richardson, I know took her hand. Monica was not far behind. You all have angels, they are all around. Look for and appreciate them. You will be blessed. When I think about it, I believe there a songs to that effect, simply Listen.

In lieu of flowers, please donate and help the Finney County Humane Society in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, KS 67846, be there an angel, child or animal in need. Services will be held at The Church of the Brethren, Garden City KS., at 10 am on Wednesday March 31, 2021.

Published on March 30, 2021