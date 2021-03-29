Sally Christine “Chris” (VanHoosier) Small

Obituary

SATANTA - Well if you are reading this, God has called me home. I, Sally Christine “Chris” (VanHoosier) Small, passed on into my next life at our home with my loving family by my side on Saturday evening, March 27, 2021.

I had a wonderful life and was blessed in so many ways. I was born in Science Hill, Kentucky to Georgia (Mayfield) and William Roland VanHoosier on February 10, 1951. I was blessed to have married Larry Small on May 24, 1968. My second husband, Elmer Clymer, preceded in death in 2017. I was reunited with Larry in 2018 and he was by my side to the end.

My greatest pride is in my four children, Jeanette Crump and husband, John, of Satanta, KS, Larry Small of Billings MT, Charlotte Marks and husband, Larry, of Culbertson, NE, and Daniel Small and wife, Jody, of Satanta, KS; along with my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I am so proud of my grandchildren. I want you all to know that “Granny loves you to the moon and back,” and “Granny loves you more!”

I became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1982 and a Registered Nurse in 1983. I have loved helping and caring for others and serving my community that I love so much. Satanta District Hospital has become a huge part of my life for the past 40 years. I have so many wonderful precious friends that I consider family. I will be forever grateful for all of you.

I thank God for The First Church of Satanta, where I was able to grow in the Lord and help spread his loving kindness since 1978. To all the brothers and sisters at The First Church, I love you all and will be waiting to see you again. I have had a good life, the Lord has been helping and supporting me. I guess saying all of that, I actually had a pretty great life!

Cremation was entrusted to Weeks Family Funeral Home and Crematory of Sublette, KS. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at The First Church of Satanta, KS, with Pastor Tom Massey officiating. Suggested memorial contributions are to The First Church of Satanta in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, KS 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com

Published on March 29, 2021