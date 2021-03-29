Dolores Ellen (Winegarden) Moore

Obituary

COOLIDGE - Dolores Ellen (Winegarden) Moore, age 88, died on March 23, 2021. She was born on July 1, 1932 in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of Chancy Winegarden and Lula (Irwin) Winegarden. Dolores began her life in Waukesha, WI, and attended Waukesha public school. On Aug. 6, 1949, she married, Lloyd Henry Moore Sr. and they made their home in Cedar Creek, MO.

She is survived by seven sons, Patrick Moore of Cedar Creek, MO, Joseph Moore of Holiday Island, AR, Mickael Moore of Prosper, Texas, Roger Moore of Cedar Creek, MO, Bruce Moore of Winfield, KS, Gary Moore of Coolidge, KS, Maylon Moore of Seymore, MO; two daughters, Thurzann Moore of Wappapello, MO, Gala Jagears of Eldon, MO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Chancy Winegarden; mother, Lula (Irwin) Winegarden; spouse, Lloyd Henry Moore Sr.; four sons, David R. Winegarden, Lloyd Henry Moore, Jr., Thurmann Moore, Kenny Brian Moore; three brothers, Kenneth Winegarden, Louis Winegarden, Martin Winegarden; two sisters, Jessie Scott, Myrtle Hook.

Memorial Services will be held on April 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Open Door Community Church, in Cedar Creek, MO. Inurnment will follow in the Brown’s Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be payable to Dolores Moore Memorial Fund, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS. 67878.

Published on March 29, 2021