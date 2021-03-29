Courtney Eugene “Corky” Roberts

Obituary

SATANTA - Courtney Eugene “Corky” Roberts, 73, died morning March 26, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS. He was born on Sept. 24, 1947 to Ruby Eleanor (Simpson) and Cecil Frances Roberts in Garden City, KS. He married Jackie Garrison on April 26, 1969 at the Sublette Christian Church.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Roberts of Satanta, KS, and Kyle Roberts of Healy, KS; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dave Roberts and companion Pam Powers of Ponca City, OK. He is preceded in death by a son, Tracy Roberts; and parents, Cecil and Ruby Roberts.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on March 30, 2021 at the Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Sublette, KS. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. March 31, 2021, at Satanta First Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Grant County Cemetery immediately following the service. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com

