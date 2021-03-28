Ruth Marie Stroup

Obituary

SCOTT CITY - Ruth Marie Stroup, 73, died Wednesday March 24, 2021 at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. She was born July 12, 1947 in Osmond, NE, the daughter of Walter Karl and Doris Marion (Fitchett) Waterman.

Ruth married Donald Richard Stroup on Dec. 5, 1965. They relocated their young family in 1980 to Garden City, KS, for Richard’s job.

Survivors include her children, Paul and Pam, Todd and Shelley, and Beth and Marcus; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday March 29, 2021 at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ruth Stroup Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846.

Published on March 28, 2021