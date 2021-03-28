Darlene Harper

Obituary

HUGOTON - Darlene Harper, 72, of rural Hugoton, KS, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her residence. The daughter of Wayne William and Shirley Ann (Fulkerson) Decamp, she was born Nov. 3, 1948, in Hugoton, KS. Darlene and Thomas F. Harper were married April 14, 1968, at Hugoton, KS.

Survivors include two sons, Barry Wayne Harper and wife, Nanine, Brian Thomas Harper and wife, Aymee; one daughter, Kerry Jeanette Hittle; parents, Wayne and Shirley Decamp; brother, Bill Decamp and wife Carolyn; two sisters, Eileen Gregg, all of Hugoton, KS., Linda Ceilley and husband Bernie, Vero Beach, FL.; six grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; grandson, Austin Harper; sister, Shirley Ann; brother, John Decamp.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton, KS. Funeral service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, Hugoton, KS, with Pastor Pam Peachey presiding. Burial to follow at Lone Star Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Pheasant Heaven Charities. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 236, Hugoton, KS. 67951.

Published on March 28, 2021