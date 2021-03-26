Diane M. Blehm

Obituary

ULYSSES - Diane M. Blehm, age 88, died March 24, 2021, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses, KS. She was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Satanta, KS, the daughter of Marvin R. and Eva M. (Kepley) Scranton.

Diane, a lifelong resident of Ulysses, was a graduate of Grant County Rural High School. She married Norman Blehm on Feb. 19, 1950, in Ulysses, KS.

Diane is survived by her husband, Norman; daughter, Debbie Bell of Ulysses. KS; two grandsons; brother, Ken Keusler of Ulysses, KS; and eight great-grandchildren. Diane is preceded in death by her parents; and son, N. Duane Blehm.

Memorial contributions may be given to Western Prairie Senior Living Community in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on March 26, 2021