Ruth Romesburg

Obituary

QUINTER - Ruth Romesburg, age 97, died on March 16, 2021. She attended Gove school and graduated from Gove high school in 1941. In her younger years Ruth was an avid Bowler. She played tennis and horse shoes. Ruth loved to play board games and cards.

Ruth was also a cook for the school system, Wheatlands, and the county jail in Garden City. Ruth lived the last 2 years in Quinter KS.

She is survived by her two sons, Rick and wife Bev of Bartlesville OK, and Jerry and wife Florene of Kingman, KS.; daughter in law, Ima of Guymon OK.; her brother, Frank and wife Ferral of Gove; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews in the Gove area. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; oldest son, Kenny, and youngest son, Bobby Lee.

Ruth will be buried in the Gove Co. cemetery, Gove KS. Funeral will be at Gove Community Bible Church, May 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after burial.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on March 25, 2021